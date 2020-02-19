Two suspects sought after Sunday shooting
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:00pm rpattermann
Wed, 2/19/2020
Two suspects are at large following a non-fatal shooting at the Northside Apartments in Abbotsford on Sunday.
Police are searching for Carlos Santiago-Gonzalez and Joennval Moctezuma-Torres, who were seen on a security camera leaving the scene carrying handguns. The vehicle they left in was later found on Second Street in Abbotsford, but the suspects were gone.
