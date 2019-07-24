Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Summer storms hit hard

Summer storms hit hard



LIGHTS OUT -A couple of trees were split in half at another home in Milan.
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 11:09am rpattermann
Wed, 7/24/2019

Sweltering heat gave way to ferocious winds and drenching rain this past weekend, as a couple of major summer storms downed trees, took out power lines and washed out afternoon activities at Cheese Days on Saturday.
Temperatures rose into the 90s Friday, and the humidity was high as Colby ramped up its annual festival. But, as evening set in, so did ominous storm clouds and reports of 80 mile-an-hour winds with possible hail.

