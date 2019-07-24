Summer storms hit hard

Sweltering heat gave way to ferocious winds and drenching rain this past weekend, as a couple of major summer storms downed trees, took out power lines and washed out afternoon activities at Cheese Days on Saturday.

Temperatures rose into the 90s Friday, and the humidity was high as Colby ramped up its annual festival. But, as evening set in, so did ominous storm clouds and reports of 80 mile-an-hour winds with possible hail.