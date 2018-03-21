Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Students reflect on walkout

Students reflect on walkout



SPEAKING OUT - Colby High School students Katerina Kolzow, Manny Strack and Carley Elmhorst speak at last week’s walkout event. BEING HEARD - Abbotsford High School students Emma Krebs, left, Brandy Burlingame and Chloe Jones spoke about their experiences organizing an assembly on March 14 to discuss school safety.
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 12:54pm rpattermann
Wed, 03/21/2018

Since appearing on the front page of last week’s newspaper, Colby High School students Carley Elmhorst, Katerina Kolzow and Manny Strack each say they’ve gotten some flak for participating in the National School Walkout.
But, as soon as they explained to people that they weren’t necessarily advocating for stricter gun control, those same people became more supportive.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 21 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here