St. Mary’s to accept taxpayer vouchers



ST. MARY KIDS - Students at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Colby enjoy some hot cocoa during “Catholic Schools Week” in January. Starting with the 2018-2019 school year, the private school will be accepting state-funded vouchers from families who meet certain income requirements.
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 10:04am rpattermann
Wed, 03/07/2018

Starting next fall, an estimated 35 students attending St. Mary’s Catholic School in Colby will do so with financial assistance from the state of Wisconsin.
St. Mary’s has signed up to participate in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program (WPCP), becoming the first private school in the immediate area to accept taxpayer-funded vouchers.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 7 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

