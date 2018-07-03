St. Mary’s to accept taxpayer vouchers
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 10:04am rpattermann
Wed, 03/07/2018
Starting next fall, an estimated 35 students attending St. Mary’s Catholic School in Colby will do so with financial assistance from the state of Wisconsin.
St. Mary’s has signed up to participate in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program (WPCP), becoming the first private school in the immediate area to accept taxpayer-funded vouchers.
To read the rest of this story pick up the March 7 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/