SRO will need to redo police academy
Wed, 01/16/2019 - 12:32pm rpattermann
The area’s new school resource officer (SRO) will need to attend police academy training at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire this summer, after a state licensing board denied a waiver request last month.
SRO Patrick Leichtnam will be out of the area for recertification training from May 20 to Oct. 2, according to Colby-Abbotsford police chief Jason Bauer, who will be filling shifts while Leichtnam is gone and other officers take vacation.
