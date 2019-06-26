Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Soccer field, playground OK’d

NEW PARK PLANS - The map layout above, designed by MSA Professional Services, shows plans for park facilities in the Schilling subdivision. The soccer field on the left and the playground in the middle are the only elements approved so far.
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 12:01pm rpattermann
Wed, 6/26/2019

Abbotsford’s city council approved a park plan for the Schilling subdivision last week that includes a soccer field on Fourth Avenue and $46,000 worth of playground equipment.
The park plans are part of a recently approved developer’s agreement between the city and Abbyland Foods owner Harland Schraufnagel, who is putting up two new apartment buildings in the city’s TIF district. In exchange, the city has agreed to put in a soccer field and playground this year, and will also spend a total of $400,000 over 10 years on parks and recreation in the new subdivision.

