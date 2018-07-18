A slippery slope for Colby’s 6th Street Park
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 11:49am rpattermann
Wed, 07/18/2018
Anyone who might want to use a slip-and-side on the sledding hill at Colby’s South Sixth Street Park will have to wait until at least next month to do so.
At its monthly meeting last week, the city council voted 6-2 to deny the use of slip-and-slides at the park until the city’s parks committee has a chance to recommend rules for the council to approve.
