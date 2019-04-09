Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Runners off to fast start in season opener

Runners off to fast start in season opener



THREE’S A CROWD - From left to right Mercedes Sarkinnen, Trinity Severson and Abbie Hediger all finished inside the top 20 in the Abby/Colby cross-country co-op’s first meet of the season in Pittsville. Both the boys and girls teams finished in third place.
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 11:47am rpattermann
Wed, 9/14/2019

The Colby/Abbotsford cross country teams kicked off the season on Aug. 29 at the Pittsville Invitational. With the start of a new season, each team learned a lot about themselves, and what they will need to work on in the coming weeks.
The event also brought a lot of excitement for what lies ahead in the 2019 chapter of Colby/Abbotsford cross country.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 4 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here