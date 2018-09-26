Recall petition turned in
Ald. Brent Faber submitted a petition last Thursday with 158 signatures to recall Abbotsford mayor Lori Voss — more than enough to require a special election to be held later this year.
Under state law, city hall staff has up to 31 days to determine that the petition is valid, which involves verifying that everyone who signed it is a qualified voter in the city of Abbotsford.
