Breaking News

Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Recall petition turned in

Recall petition turned in



Wed, 09/26/2018 - 11:57am rpattermann
Wed, 09/26/2018

Ald. Brent Faber submitted a petition last Thursday with 158 signatures to recall Abbotsford mayor Lori Voss — more than enough to require a special election to be held later this year.
Under state law, city hall staff has up to 31 days to determine that the petition is valid, which involves verifying that everyone who signed it is a qualified voter in the city of Abbotsford.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 26 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here