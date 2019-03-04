Pharmacy moving into Abby County Market
Wed, 04/03/2019
Wed, 4/3/2019
Starting in June, area residents yearning for a local place to pick up prescription medications will once again have an option in Abbotsford.
Work has begun on remodeling the east end of Abby County Market in order to accommodate a HealthMart Pharmacy, which is set to open on June 10.
