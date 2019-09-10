Ohio food company seeks TIF incentives
Wed, 10/9/2019
An Ohio-based wholesale foods company would like to build a distribution center somewhere in the area, but first it wants to see what kind of incentives it can get from local municipalities.
Walnut Creek Foods purchased the Curtiss-based Cloverdale Warehouse in August and is looking to build a 40,000 to 50,000 square foot warehouse, possibly on land within the village.
Curtiss officials were approached by a local representative of the company at a village board meeting on Oct. 1.
