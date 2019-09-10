Home / The Star News

Ohio food company seeks TIF incentives



NEW OWNERS - The Cloverdale Warehouse in Curtiss was recently sold to Walnut Creek Foods, an Ohio-based company that is looking to build a new distribution center, possibly on land west of the existing warehouse. The company is also considering a site in the city of Owen.
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 11:59am rpattermann
Wed, 10/9/2019

An Ohio-based wholesale foods company would like to build a distribution center somewhere in the area, but first it wants to see what kind of incentives it can get from local municipalities.
Walnut Creek Foods purchased the Curtiss-based Cloverdale Warehouse in August and is looking to build a 40,000 to 50,000 square foot warehouse, possibly on land within the village.
Curtiss officials were approached by a local representative of the company at a village board meeting on Oct. 1.

