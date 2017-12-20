Home / Tribune-Phonograph / O-W-C District approves purchase of single tanker

O-W-C District approves purchase of single tanker



HARD CHOICES - Curtiss board president Randy Busse, right, and Green Groove chairman Mark Klein discuss details on the purchase of new fire equipment.
Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:56am rpattermann
Wed, 12/20/2017

The Owen-Withee-Curtiss Fire District officially backed away from a plan to purchase two tankers Wednesday, Dec. 12, and approved a motion for the purchase of a single tanker.
The fire district’s previous special meeting saw arguments related to the budget, as board members from the municipalities of Owen, Withee, Curtiss, Longwood, Green Grove, Hixon and Hoard were pleased to hear they could renegotiate their contract with Marshfield Stainless.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Dec. 20 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

