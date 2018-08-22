No charges filed in missing money case
A Clark County sheriff’s deputy who investigated money missing from Abbotsford’s city hall says there is insufficient evidence at this point to pursue criminal charges against anyone.
Detective Steven Struensee, after conducting 14 interviews of former and current city employees and elected officials, concluded that “there is not enough information to present to the district attorney for charges,” without a forensic audit being done of the city’s finances.
