New RR crossing proposed

Hoping to one day establish a new industrial park just north of STH 29, Abbotsford’s elected officials are asking the state’s railroad commission to approve a new crossing for a road branching east off STH 13.

On Monday, the city council voted 6-1 to adopt a motion calling on the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Railroads (OCR) to approve a new at-grade crossing just north of the McDonald’s/Shell gas station. The city recently completed the purchase of land from Scott Webb along STH 13 so it can build a new road going east toward the tracks.