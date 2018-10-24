New coffee shop opens in Colby
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 12:23pm rpattermann
Wed, 10/24/2018
As you step inside the Coffee Coop in Colby, the first thing you notice is the smell. Fresh coffee and tea is brewing, filling the air with fragrant aromas.
As your gaze sweeps across the room, you notice the gleaming bakery filled with delicious sweets: muffins, cookies and turnovers.
In another part of the business pottery and bath products made by local businesses reside, available for sale
To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 24 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/