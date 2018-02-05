Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Marathon Co. looking into regional morgue idea

Marathon Co. looking into regional morgue idea



FEW OPTIONS - The map above shows where all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties go to for autopsy services. The data is based on a survey done by Marathon County medical examiner Jessica Blahnik, before the forensic pathologist in Fond du Lac resigned. As of now, the only facilities doing forensic autopsies are located in the southeastern corner of the state. Blahnik said this is preliminary information as part of a study into a possible regional morgue in Marathon County.
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 11:58am rpattermann
Wed, 05/02/2018

Building a regional morgue in Marathon County would likely cost millions of dollars, but the facility would generate a steady stream of revenue and provide a much-needed location for autopsies and forensic pathology training.
That was the message of Marathon County medical examiner Jessica Blahnik at a meeting of the Western Marathon County Towns and Villages Association held last week Thursday in the town of Johnson.

