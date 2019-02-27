Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Locals step up to help stranded motorist

HELPING HANDS - Above are a couple of photos taken by Dr. Pearsall after she and her dog, Marmutt, were rescued by local firefighters and police following a six-vehicle pile-up on Highway 13 that left her stranded Sunday. At left is firefighter Jason Treankler and at right is officer John Stubbe.
Wed, 02/27/2019 - 11:57am rpattermann
Wed, 2/27/2019

Mother Nature has not been kind to the people of Wisconsin in recent days.
The people of Wisconsin, however, continue to be kind to one another in the midst of record-breaking snowfall, icy roads and terrible winds.
One woman, Dr. Margaret Pearsall of Fox Point, experienced both the wrath of nature and the kindness of strangers Sunday night when she was waylaid in a six-vehicle accident on Highway 13 near Dorchester.

