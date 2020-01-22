Kulas Body Shop named 2019 Business of the Year
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 11:33am rpattermann
Wed, 1/22/2020
When Paul Erikson bought Kulas Body Shop in 2002 — taking over for the namesake founder of the business — he said there was a lot to learn when making the leap from worker to owner.
“It was eye-opening; it’s not what you anticipate,” he said, describing the experience of moving from a technician “in the back” to the guy “up front” running the business.
