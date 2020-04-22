Keeping the kids fed

As the coronavirus pandemic continues its silent march through Wisconsin, everyday citizens have stood up and done what they can to help others during this uncertain time.

There are those on the front lines of the pandemic, the doctors and nurses and scientists who are working to save lives and develop cures. But there are others whose work is quietly heroic and vital to a community’s well-being.

The cafeteria staff at both Abbotsford and Colby school districts are essential workers, but for them, providing food goes far beyond a job. To them, feeding students who have seen their worlds flipped upside down is an act of love.