Kampmeyer honored with new dedication
Wed, 02/20/2019 - 12:18pm rpattermann
Wed, 2/20/2019
Thanks to an Antigo-based trucking company, the memory of fallen firefighter Jamison Kampmeyer is being shared with people all over the United States as it travels down the nation’s highways on the sides of a semi trailer.
Karl’s Transport unveiled its newest “dedication trailer” on Feb. 6, with Jamison’s family, fellow firefighters and police officers gathered to see the mobile mural before it hit the road.
