Kampmeyer honored with new dedication

KEEPING HIS MEMORY ALIVE - The sides of this Karl’s Transport semi include a 53-foot long mural in honor of Colby firefighter Jamison Kampmeyer, who died in the line of duty in 2012. This tribute will now be seen by people around the country. DEARLY MISSED - Those closest to Jamison gathered for a photo in front of the new tribute. From left to right are former Colby fire chief Ross Rannow, Jamison’s mother, Patricia, his son Jack, his wife Amy, his sons Miles and Henry and his father, John.
Wed, 02/20/2019 - 12:18pm rpattermann
Wed, 2/20/2019

Thanks to an Antigo-based trucking company, the memory of fallen firefighter Jamison Kampmeyer is being shared with people all over the United States as it travels down the nation’s highways on the sides of a semi trailer.
Karl’s Transport unveiled its newest “dedication trailer” on Feb. 6, with Jamison’s family, fellow firefighters and police officers gathered to see the mobile mural before it hit the road.

