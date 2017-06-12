Holton, Abby at odds over Pickard
Abbotsford’s city council on Monday rejected a “renegotiation” proposal from the town of Holton, which is seeking an extra $300 per year for maintaining the city’s portion of Pickard Avenue.
The road from Business 29 north to Boss Road has long been a source of controversy between the two neighboring municipalities, which share the roadway for about sixth-tenths of a mile.
