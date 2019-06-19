Heeg Bros. farm to host breakfast on Sunday

When people come out to Heeg Bros. Dairy this Sunday for the 38th Annual Colby FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, they’ll get more than a stack of pancakes and a carton of milk to consume.

Besides serving up a traditional breakfast on the farm, the family-owned operation will be featuring a number of their suppliers and veterinarians to teach guests about dairy farming. The event will include farm tours with wagon rides, a walk-through of the freestyle barn and a look at the milking parlor.

“The main goal is to try to make it as educational as possible for everybody and to take the opportunity to talk about what we do and how we care for the animals,” said Jay Heeg, one of three brothers who owns the farm.

Sunday will be the first time the Heegs have hosted a dairy breakfast, but they’ve been interested in doing it for years now. They built a new shed in 2014 that’s large enough to host the hundreds of people who normally show up for dairy breakfasts.

“Before that, we didn’t have a really good place to hold a breakfast,” Jay said.

The Heeg Brothers partnership was first formed in 1999, when brothers Jay, Mark and Gary combined their operations into one business on CTH N in the town of Frankfort.

“Prior to that, we milked on separate farms,” Jay said. “Mark milked 140 here, and at my dad’s farm in Unity, they milked 120 there.”

This October will mark the 20-year anniversary of when the three brothers started milking cows under one name. They began with 625 cows back then, and have since grown their herd to 1,125, with 950 heifers. Their milk is sold to Mullins Cheese in Marshfield.

The Heeg brothers farm 2,850 acres of land — all of it for feed — and employ 21 people. Since 2001, they’ve hauled their own milk, and they currently have three of their own tankers.

Their father, August Heeg, Jr., is still involved in the farm operation at the age of 86. He’s the “milkman,” Jay says, running errands, hauling milk and mowing the lawns.

“The idea was, when we started this, he was supposed to retire. That didn’t last very long. Now he’s down to half-days, so he only works about 12 hours a day,” Jay says, laughing.

August Jr. and his wife, Joanne, first moved to Unity from the Marshfield area in 1970, and 10 years later, Mark bought part of the land where Heeg Brothers is now located. The brothers’ grandparents, August Sr. and Verna, were also dairy farmers before that.

“We’re third generation farmers, just not on the same spot,” Jay said.

With Mark’s son, Nathan, and Gary’s son, Cory, now working on the farm, three generations are currently farming together at the same time.

The dairy breakfast will be nice respite from what has been a tough year for dairy farming. After a long winter and a cold, wet spring, Jay said his family is lucky to have enough hay to make it until the fall — but it hasn’t been easy. He said they didn’t finish planting until June 12.

“It’s been a challenging spring, there’s no question about it,” he said. “There’s been a lot of stress across the whole countryside.”

As always, putting on the breakfast will be a community effort.

Volunteers from the Colby FFA Alumni will be cooking and serving the food, along with representatives from companies that do business with Heeg Bros. Jeanie Tesch of the FFA Alumni said one of these reps is coming from as far away as LaCrosse to help out.

Members of the Maplewood Badgers and Cherokee Chums 4-H clubs will also be helping clear tables and deliver food and beverages to guests. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, cheese, applesauce, cookies, ice cream, milk and coffee. A petting zoo will also be set up.

Tesch said they expect a big turnout this year, and they’ve already got about double the normal number of volunteers signed up to help.

Shuttle buses will be coming to and from Colby High School parking lot to provide convenient transportation.

“We encourage people to come from Colby High School,” Tesch said. “There is very limited parking. There will be handicap parking at the farm.”

Breakfast will start being served at 7 a.m. and run until noon.

“We look forward to opening up the farm to everybody coming out,” Jay said. “We hope we have good weather.”