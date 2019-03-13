Hawg Wild’s memorable ride comes to an end

A longtime fixture of Unity is taking that final ride into the sunset.

Go Hawg Wild, a labor of love of Ron Leonhard, and his wife Leanne, is closing its doors for the final time this spring.

Ron, better known as Tick, was an ordinary man with a dream and a passion for motorcycles and riding.

In the winter of 1979, Tick decided to go to Wausau and “just look at a motorcycle.”