Hawg Wild’s memorable ride comes to an end
Wed, 03/13/2019 - 11:41am rpattermann
A longtime fixture of Unity is taking that final ride into the sunset.
Go Hawg Wild, a labor of love of Ron Leonhard, and his wife Leanne, is closing its doors for the final time this spring.
Ron, better known as Tick, was an ordinary man with a dream and a passion for motorcycles and riding.
In the winter of 1979, Tick decided to go to Wausau and “just look at a motorcycle.”
