Fire district lowers tax request for 2019

In its latest budget proposal for 2019, the Central Fire and EMS District is asking for $5,500 less in tax dollars next year — resulting in a savings for four out of seven municipalities in the district.

According to a budget approved at a district board meeting last Thursday, the city of Abbotsford, village of Dorchester and the towns of Holton and Colby will all be charged less next year for firefighting and ambulance services.