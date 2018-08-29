Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Fire district lowers tax request for 2019

Fire district lowers tax request for 2019



BUDGET TALKS - Abbotsford representative Brent Faber, left, discusses the district’s 2019 budget with board chairman Larry Oehmichen. Also pictured is board secretary Carol Staab. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:00pm rpattermann
Wed, 08/29/2018

In its latest budget proposal for 2019, the Central Fire and EMS District is asking for $5,500 less in tax dollars next year — resulting in a savings for four out of seven municipalities in the district.
According to a budget approved at a district board meeting last Thursday, the city of Abbotsford, village of Dorchester and the towns of Holton and Colby will all be charged less next year for firefighting and ambulance services.

To read the rest of this story pick up the August 29 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here