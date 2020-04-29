Echoes of a past pandemic

The word “unprecedented” is used a lot these days to describe the current state of affairs under the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, but a quick read of the Colby Phonograph in 1918 shows that’s not really the case.

“ALL PLACES OF ASSEMBLAGE CLOSED” declared a front-page headline in the Oct. 17, 1918, edition of the Phonograph.

“Influenza epidemic prompts health board to take drastic action as preventative measure,” the subhead stated.