Echoes of a past pandemic
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:24am rpattermann
1918 Phonograph articles show parallels between Spanish flu, COVID-19
Wed, 4/29/2020
The word “unprecedented” is used a lot these days to describe the current state of affairs under the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, but a quick read of the Colby Phonograph in 1918 shows that’s not really the case.
“ALL PLACES OF ASSEMBLAGE CLOSED” declared a front-page headline in the Oct. 17, 1918, edition of the Phonograph.
“Influenza epidemic prompts health board to take drastic action as preventative measure,” the subhead stated.
