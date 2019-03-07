DOT seeks temporary detour thru Abby
Wed, 07/03/2019 - 11:52am rpattermann
The Wisconsin DOT would like to use Spruce Street, along with a portion of Highway 13 in Abbotsford, as a detour route next summer while it repairs the local ramps used by eastbound traffic coming on and off Highway 29.
City officials, however, are holding off on granting their permission until they know how the detours will impact a major Safe Routes to School project planned for West Spruce Street.
