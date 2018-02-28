District proposes ambulance purchase
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 11:43am rpattermann
Wed, 02/28/2018
For one of its first major vehicle purchases, the Central Fire and EMS District is recommending a 2018 Dodge R5500 Horton Ambulance at a price of just under $223,000.
At its monthly meeting last week Thursday, the district voted 6-0 (with Abbotsford absent) to approve the purchase, but because the cost is over $50,000, it must still be voted on by the seven municipal boards that make up the district.
