District proposes ambulance purchase

For one of its first major vehicle purchases, the Central Fire and EMS District is recommending a 2018 Dodge R5500 Horton Ambulance at a price of just under $223,000.

At its monthly meeting last week Thursday, the district voted 6-0 (with Abbotsford absent) to approve the purchase, but because the cost is over $50,000, it must still be voted on by the seven municipal boards that make up the district.