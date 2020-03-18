Covid-19 crackdown in effect
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:47am rpattermann
Wed, 3/18/2020
Schools are shut down indefinitely. Nursing homes are closed to visitors, and restaurants and bars have been ordered closed. As of Tuesday, gatherings of 10 or more people are officially illegal, and those who gather in smaller groups are urged to stay at least six feet apart.
In short, Wisconsin has joined the rest of the country — and the world at large — in taking drastic measures to limit the spread of the global pandemic known as Covid-19.
