Concerns over ATV traffic in city limits



Wed, 08/14/2019 - 12:35pm rpattermann
Wed, 8/14/2019

Complaints about ATVs speeding up and down city streets and causing safety concerns were aired at Monday’s joint police commission meeting, with at least one elected official from Abbotsford saying he would like his city council to consider closing its ATV route.
Police chief Jason Bauer said the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department has received multiple complaints about ATVs in both cities, but it seems to be worse in Colby, where ATVs and UTVs have been allowed on all city streets since 2017.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Aug. 14 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

