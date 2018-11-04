Complaint filed against mobile home park

An official complaint has been filed against the owner of a mobile home park in Curtiss, who has repeatedly missed deadlines set by the Clark County Health Department to remove human health hazards on his property.

A civil forfeiture complaint was filed March 19 in Clark County Circuit Court, with the county seeking up to $1,000 in daily fines and a court order for Gerard Draxler to clean up his mobile home park at 803 Parkside Dr. in Curtiss.