Colby to use carts for trash collection



Wed, 09/04/2019
Wed, 9/4/2019

Starting next year, city of Colby residents will be ready to roll all of their trash and recycables to the curb using 95-gallon carts provided by the city’s waste management company.
In exchange for charging residents $1.10 more per month, the city council voted Tuesday to approve a new five-year contract with Advanced Disposal that includes cart service for the first time. If the council had opted to stay with the current services — which include bag and trash can pickup for garbage and bin pickup for recycling — the monthly charge per resident would still have gone up as part of the contract renewal.

