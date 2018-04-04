Colby Pullers hosting NTPA pull July 21
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:02pm rpattermann
Wed, 04/04/2018
After nearly a decade of putting on successful truck and tractor pulls, members of the Colby Pullers Club started to wonder what more they could do to bring people into the area while also giving back to the community that has supported them.
“For the past couple of years now, we’ve been wanting to take that next step and really change the way the pullers are looked at,” said Lony Oestreich, president of the club.
To read the rest of this story pick up the April 4 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/