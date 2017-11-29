Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby looks at options for treating well water

Colby looks at options for treating well water



POSSIBLE SOLUTION - This map from MSA Professional Services shows two possible routes for transmission lines that would carry water from Colby’s wells nine and 12 to the water treatment plant.
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:17pm rpattermann

With rising levels of uranium and nitrates threatening to trigger DNR action on three different wells, the city of Colby is moving ahead with plans to install additional treatment equipment and underground water main.
Members of the city council’s public works committee, along with water utility operator Al Raatz, met with engineers from MSA Professional Services on Monday to go over options for addressing contaminant issues at wells 14, nine and 12.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Nov. 29 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here