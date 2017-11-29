Colby looks at options for treating well water
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:17pm rpattermann
With rising levels of uranium and nitrates threatening to trigger DNR action on three different wells, the city of Colby is moving ahead with plans to install additional treatment equipment and underground water main.
Members of the city council’s public works committee, along with water utility operator Al Raatz, met with engineers from MSA Professional Services on Monday to go over options for addressing contaminant issues at wells 14, nine and 12.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Nov. 29 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/