Colby grad returns home as new school officer
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:51pm rpattermann
Wed, 09/19/2018
A little more than 20 years ago, Patrick Leichtnam was just another student at Colby High School. Last week, after building a career in law enforcement and starting a family, he returned to the school as the area’s first-ever school resource officer.
A 1995 graduate of Colby High School, Leichtnam is now patrolling the hallways and meeting with students and staff at his alma mater, along with those in the Abbotsford School District.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 19 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/