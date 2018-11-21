Christmas parade set for Dec. 1
For nearly 50 years, people have been flocking to the small city of Abbotsford, population 2,300, to take in the sights and sounds of a spectacle that has been going strong since 1971.
Thousands line the streets of Abbotsford, eager to see an event unlike any other in Central Wisconsin — the 48th annual Abbotsford Christmas Parade.
The event is always held the first Saturday in the month of December, and this year the date falls on Dec. 1.
