Central district’s budget to increase
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:15am rpattermann
Wed, 07/25/2018
Based on the first draft of its proposed 2019 budget, the Central Fire and EMS District plans to spend $67,500 more next year — an 11 percent hike in operational expenditures over its current budget.
Members of the district board, along with local firefighters and EMTs, reviewed the three-page budget document line-by-line at last Thursday’s monthly meeting in Colby. A few of the line items were adjusted based on discussions at the meeting, but the board did not make any motions to recommend it at this point.
To read the rest of this story pick up the July 25 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/