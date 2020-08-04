Casting ballots despite COVID-19
Local clerks take steps to make voting as safe as possible
Wed, 4/8/2020
The normally humdrum spring election on Tuesday was anything but this year, as local clerks and poll workers did their best to accommodate in-person voters during a deadly pandemic.
As expected, the number of absentee ballots spiked while the supply of poll workers plunged, with the city of Abbotsford having to call in National Guard members to help city hall staff conduct the election.
