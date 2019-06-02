Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Area loses its local pharmacy

Area loses its local pharmacy



THE ORIGINAL - Wing’s Drug Store, which first opened in 1901, was located in downtown Abbotsford in what is now the former Animal House pet store.
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 12:11pm rpattermann
Wed, 2/6/2019

For the first time in over 110 years, the city of Abbotsford is without an operating pharmacy.
After closing for business Tuesday, the pharmacy located in the Shopko Hometown in Abbotsford’s East Town Mall ceased operations as part of a company-wide effort to remain financially solvent.

