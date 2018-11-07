Ancient history comes alive with Colossal Fossils
Wed, 07/11/2018
A man stands in front of a large crowd, cradling the leg bone of a woolly mammoth. The bone is nearly as tall as he is and he tells the fascinated crowd that once whole herds of mammoths roamed the earth.
For David Daniels, communicating to children the joy of fossil hunting and of exploring the natural world is all part of the job.
