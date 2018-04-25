Ammonia leak in Abbotsford
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:26pm rpattermann
An ammonia leak at Abbyland Foods on Monday sent 18 people to the hospital and caused a temporary evacuation of homes and businesses in Abbotsford.
Dozens of emergency vehicles descended on Abbotsford Monday night as residents waited for word about whether or not it was safe to stay in their homes or go outside. The foul stench of ammonia hung in the air for several hours.
