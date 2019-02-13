Abby signs new sewer contract with MSA

Abbotsford has signed a $12,500 contract with MSA Professional Services to make sure the city is complying with new copper and phosphorus discharge limits being imposed on its sewer utility.

The city council approved the contract Monday after hearing from MSA engineer Dan Greve, who has already been corresponding with the Wisconsin DNR on the city’s behalf regarding new copper limits that take effect in 2021. This previous work was covered by an earlier $2,500 contract approved last month.