Abby seniors to graduate on Saturday

A total of 50 Abbotsford High School seniors will receive their diplomas this Saturday, May 19, at a commencement ceremony in the north gym, starting at 2 p.m.

The 2018 co-valedictorians are Elizabeth Busse and Dylana Schreiner. Busse is the daughter of Randy and Sandy Busse. Schreiner is the daughter of Ken and Kim Schreiner. Both have earned a 4.0 grade-point average.

The 2018 salutatorian is Jade Sales, daughter of Jeff and Michelle Sales. She earned a 3.981 GPA.

Busse participated in numerous extracurricular and volunteer activities. Among her accomplishments are leadership roles such as the co-president of National Honor Society, class treasurer, and Student Senate treasurer. She also participated in National Honor Society, Student Senate, track, band, FBLA, choir, show choir, girls show choir, and Mathletes.

Outside of school, Elizabeth has participated in the Abbotsford Christmas Parade, helped with Lions Club events and the Curtiss Easter Egg Hunt.

Busse is planning to attend UW Stevens Point to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

Schreiner participated in many extracurricular and volunteer activities. Among her accomplishments are leadership roles such as the co-president of National Honor Society, treasurer for FBLA, vice president of the FCCLA, vice president of her class, captain of her basketball and volleyball teams and Spanish Club vice president. She also participated in track, basketball, volleyball, National Honor Society, Student Senate, band, jazz band, FBLA, FCCLA, Spanish Club and Mathletes.

Dylana also has volunteered for the American Red Cross blood drives, Salvation Army bell ringing, and Lions Club breakfast. She coordinated a fundraiser for the March of Dimes with FBLA. She also rakes leaves for the community.

Schreiner plans to attend college for biology/pre-physical therapy at UW La Crosse.

In addition to having a superb academic record, Jade Sales has participated in various organizations and extracurricular activities throughout high school. These include National Honor Society, jazz band, band, choir, show choir and FCCLA, where is president. She is also a Global Scholar.

Sales also helps her community by ringing bells for the Salvation Army and volunteering at the Abbotsford Christmas Parade and community blood drives. She has been involved in Girl Scouts for 14 years.

Sales will be going to North Central University for music management and business.