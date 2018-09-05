Abby OK’s housing development

By a 5-2 vote, Abbotsford’s city council on Monday approved a developer’s agreement paving the way for a new housing development on the city’s north side.

Nearly every seat in the council chambers was filled Monday night as residents shot out questions about the agreement between the city and Abbotsford Northside Apartments, which was formed by Abbyland Foods owner Harland Schraufnagel as a way to provide housing for his workers and others looking to rent.