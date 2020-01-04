Abby firms join COVID battle
With the nation facing an unprecedented public health crisis, two local manufacturing companies have retooled their operations to produce protective gear for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
DI, LLC (formerly Decorator Industries) is making thousands of cotton masks for medical workers, while All-Metal Stamping is about to start fabricating face shields that provide an extra layer of defense for doctors and nurses.
