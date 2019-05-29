Abby Festival bringing rides, parade, live music

Downtown Abbotsford will once again be filled with the sounds of carnival rides and live music and the smell of good food this weekend as part of the annual Abby Festival, May 31 through June 2.

The festivities on First Street were moved to the beginning of June last year so that event organizers could book a larger collection of carnival rides from Spectrum Entertainment.

The carnival rides will start running at 5 p.m. on Friday, along with the food stands on First Street. The Abby-Colby Crossings Chamber of Commerce will start selling beer at 6 p.m.

Friday night will also feature the fifth annual crowning of the Abby Festival Queen and Princess at 7:30 p.m. Since March, contestants for the festival queen and princess have been selling raffle tickets. The one who sells the most tickets will be crowned on the downtown stage.

The Influence Band will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play classic rock songs.

New this year will be the first annual men’s softball tournament at the Abbotsford High School softball fields. Games begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with a home run derby scheduled for 3 p.m. Food and beer stands will also open at 9 a.m. at the softball field.

A bat raffle is being sponsored by the Youth Wrestling Club, and the team that sells the most beer tickets will also win a bat.

Event organizer Paula Ruesch said at least five teams had signed up for the tournament as of Tuesday, with a maximum of eight slots available.

Call or text Tim Krause at 715-207-9505 for more information about the tournament.

Also on Saturday will be the fifth annual family soccer tournament at the high school soccer fields, starting at 8:30 a.m. Medals will be awarded to the first and second-place youth teams, and trophies will be presented to the first and second-place adult teams.

Registration for the Lama Trot 5K and 10K will begin at 8 a.m. at the chamber of commerce office, 100 W. Spruce St., with the races starting at 9 a.m.

A craft and flea market will run from noon until 7 p.m. on First Street. Hand-crafted items will be sold, as well as products from home-based businesses.

The midway will reopen at noon on Saturday, and the chamber will start selling beer at that time as well. DJ Charly will provide music until 7 p.m.

The Ezkala Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. and perform until 9 p.m., followed by the Memo Ibarra Band from Chicago, which will play until midnight.

Sunday morning will feature the Abbotsford FFA Alumni’s Dairy Breakfast, hosted by Dean and Sue Bender at their farm near Dorchester, from 7 a.m. until noon.

The Abby Festival Parade will start 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, with parade floats lining up at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and heading down Cedar Street before turning south on Second Avenue toward Spruce Street.

Trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third-place entries.

Food stands open at noon, followed by the midway rides and beer stands at 1 p.m.

DJ Sonido Disco Movil Painsanito will start playing music at noon, and Mexican folk dancers will perform at 2:30 p.m.

The raffle ticket drawing will be held at 4 p.m. in front of the stage.