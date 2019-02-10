Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby developing industrial park plans

Abby developing industrial park plans



FUTURE PLANS - Brandon Mueller, left, owner of Abbotsford Appliance, talks to members of the Abbotsford planning commission last Thursday about the possibility of relocating his business to the city’s new industrial park. From left to right are city administrator Dan Grady, Ald. Roger Weideman, commissioners Marcia Hochhhalter and Jim Jakel and DPW Craig Stuttgen. In back, from left to right, are MSA engineer Dan Borchardt, Jenny Jakel and Mayor Lori Voss. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 11:30am rpattermann
Wed, 10/2/2019

Plans are starting to take shape for the first phase of development inside Abbotsford’s future industrial park, with at least one business owner expressing interest in building a new store on the land west of Highway 13.
At a meeting last Thursday, the city’s planning commission voted to recommend a westward extension of the newly constructed road in between McDonald’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts, and to install water and sewer lines underneath the railroad tracks into undeveloped land.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 2 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here