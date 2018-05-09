Abby asks court to nix mining permit

Worried about its water supply, the city of Abbotsford is hoping that a Marathon County judge will invalidate a conditional-use permit granted in July for a mining operation up-river from eight city wells.

In a complaint filed on Aug. 27, an attorney representing the city claims that the Marathon County Board of Adjustment failed to follow state law and county ordinances when it approved a conditional use permit for Haas, Inc. of Thorp to establish a non-metallic mine in the township of Holton.