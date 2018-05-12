Abby adopts budget
Wed, 12/05/2018 - 11:11am rpattermann
Wed, 12/5/2018
After many hours of deliberation, a couple of delays and some last-minute revisions, Abbotsford’s city council finally passed a 2019 budget on Monday.
Before the final vote was taken, however, the council voted 5-1 to amend the budget by adding about $2,000 back into the municipal court line item so the clerk of courts can continue being paid the same amount she’s been making this year.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Dec. 5 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/