Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abbotsford schools preparing to establish ‘Fab Lab’

Abbotsford schools preparing to establish ‘Fab Lab’



NOW IN 3-D - Tech ed teacher Randy Pempek holds up an example of what can be created in a Fab Lab during Monday’s school board meeting. On the right is the school’s Dremel 3-D Printer. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 10/17/2018 - 12:14pm rpattermann
Wed, 10/17/2018

Students in the Abbotsford School District may soon have access to more high-tech design and fabrication equipment as part of a new “Fab Lab” class planned for next school year.
At Monday’s monthly school board meeting, tech ed teacher Randy Pempek described his vision for a room filled with 3D printers, laser cutters and CNC routers that could be used to teach students real-world job skills.
So-called Fab Labs (short for Fabrication Laboratories) have been promoted by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction through an ongoing grant program started three years ago to help school districts pay for expensive equipment.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 17 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here