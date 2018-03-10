Abbotsford hires city administrator
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:04pm rpattermann
An Appleton accountant with a master’s degree in business administration has been hired as Abbotsford’s new city administrator.
After meeting in closed session Monday, the city council voted 6-2 to hire Dan Grady at a starting salary of $70,000 per year. His first day will be Oct. 8.
